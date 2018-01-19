Alia, Kareena and Kangana: Meet the best dressed celebs this week

rediff.com

Last updated on: January 19, 2018 22:18 IST

Our weekly roundup of the best and worst styles from the celebrity circuit.

The GOOD

Alia Bhatt

We begin with Alia Bhatt who continued her style streak by looking like a million bucks in a white shoulder-baring gown with crystal detailing.
She completed the look with minimal make up and a cutesy floral accessory pinned to her hair. 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

 

Taapasee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu dazzled in a ruffled, asymmetrical knockout wrap-around dress. The red lips and blush pink shoes complement the dress beautifully.   

Photograph: Kind courtesy Devki B/Instagram

 

Kareena Kapoor

Wow! Kareena Kapoor is ravishing in black as she sizzled in a black off-shoulder dress with an asymmetrical hemline. 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

 

Deepika Padukone

Deepika won fashion twice this week. Dressed in a golden jacket, left, paired with denims and high heels, she looked every bit a diva. She unleashed her sensual side in a black sari, paired with a full-length cropped top. 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

 

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut wore two different looks this week and looked fabulous in both. The Galia Lahav white gown, left, she wore to the Zee Annual Party was simply breathtaking. Brownie points to Kangana for looking so stunning in the kanjeevaram sari, right.  

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

 

Shilpa Shetty

Trust Shilpa Shetty to pull off a traditional look so gracefully. She paired the striped sari with statement jewellery, a handcrafted corset with a gypsy influence and a funky ponytail. 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Batra/Instagram

 

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari in a white coat dress is probably the sexiest thing we have seen all week. Keeping her make up minimal, the actor paired the look with black shoes. Kudos to her for pulling off the look so effortlessly. 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram 

 

Style Diaries

Amyra Dastur's orange jumpsuit with a silver lining is steal-worthy. The Kaalakaandi actor completed the look with silver heels and won fashion over instantly. 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

 

The BAD

Shruti

A leather jacket with a metallic cutout, pointed heels and a polo neck T-shirt...wonder what Shruti Haasan was thinking!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

 

The UGLY

Nora Fatehi

Staying too late at a party? Then it's a good idea to wear your nightie over your casual separates like Nora Fatehi.   

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
