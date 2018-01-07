5 affordable wearables to keep you fit in 2018

January 07, 2018 08:30 IST

From ₹1,000 to ₹25,000, Abhik Sen finds something for everyone.



Photograph: Courtesy garmin.co.in

Garmin Vivoactive 3

This watch won't win any beauty contests while it's off.

But wear it on your wrist and you will be blown by the level and quality of read-outs the tiny but brilliant screen provides.

While this isn't a smartwatch in the strictest sense, this does qualify as the ultimate fitness watch in the market.

Price: ₹24,990

Photograph: Courtesy samsung.com

Samsung Galaxy Gear Sport

This smartwatch looks and feels like a watch and has all the good things of the Gear S3, including the rotating bezel user interface I love.

The metal ring adds character.

Besides notifications and health tracking, it supports Samsung Pay and has a long battery life.

Price: ₹22,990

Photograph: Courtesy samsung.com

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro

This fitness band isn't cheap and the setup process could be simpler.

Yet I love its screen and the coolness factor it brings when you have one of these on your wrists.

There are more fitness apps pre-installed than its plainer version.

While swim tracking is supported, the weather didn't let me test it out.

Price: ₹ 13,590

Photograph: Courtesy timexindia.com

Timex Blink

Who says fitness bands can't look good? This one from the watch major is available with leather and silicon straps.

But it falls short where it matters. Fitness tracking is inaccurate; there's no heartbeat tracker either.

And doesn't work well with iOS.

Price: ₹4,495

Photograph: Courtesy mi.com

Mi Band HRX edition

The cheapest of the lot isn't a lightweight in terms of functionality.

A decent enough fitness tracker that also displays notifications, this one lacks the heartbeat tracker that the more expensive Mi Band 2 feature.

But for those who want an inexpensive but functional tracker, this provides the best bang for the buck.

Price: ₹1,299

Photograph: Courtesy garmin.co.in