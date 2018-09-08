Is this Aamir Khan's favourite phone?

September 08, 2018 08:45 IST

Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com compares the Vivo V11 Pro with the Xiaomi Poco F1 to tell you which one better suits your needs.

Vivo, following its odd numerical nomenclature for its V series, has just unveiled the Vivo V11 Pro, a successor to the Vivo V9.

The V11 Pro brings flagship features like a full screen display, an in-display fingerprint sensor and an AI enabled camera to a mid-range phone.

It boasts of a 6.41" Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio (Vivo calls it a Halo FullView display), which makes it superior in this aspect to most mid-range phones.

Its notch design -- just enough to incorporate the front 25 MP f/2.0 camera -- may remind you of the Essential phone.

The earpiece is smartly embedded in the thin bezel at the top.

The most attractive feature in this mid-ranger is the in-display finger print, which is seen in the high-end Vivo NEX and X21 phones.

The fingerprint sensor is smartly hidden under the lower bottom of the display and is accessible when you touch that part of the screen, thus eliminating the area occupied by the conventional fingerprint scanner.

This makes it possible to have a full screen display with a minimum bezel.

The phone runs on Qualcomm's Octa-core Snapdragon 660 System on Chip, which has an Artificial intelligence Engine.

The processor can clock up to 2.2 Ghz.

To support enhanced graphics while gaming and playing videos, the processor is embedded with Adreno 512 GPU.

The V11 Pro comes with 6 GB of RAM for memory and 64 GB of storage space.

The storage can be expanded up to 256 GB via a microSD card.

Image: Shot on the Vivo V11 Pro. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Vivo is known to build camera-centric phones packed with loads of features, so the V11 Pro won't disappoint you.

For newbies who want to shoot like pros, its AI-equipped setting automatically sets the camera according to the environmental lighting condition and the subject.

On the rear, there is a dual camera set-up; the primary one is a 12 MP f/1.8, which comes with a dual pixel sensor for fast autofocus, a technology usually found only on DSLRs.

The second camera, a 5 MP f/2.4, is used for depth sensing along with AI processing while taking a portrait with a blurred background (the bokeh effect).

Selfie lovers will love the front camera, a 25 MP f/2.0 enabled with features for face shaping, Apple-like studio lighting, FunMoji and many more features.

The V11 Pro derives its juice from a 3400 mAh battery which can be fast charged with Vivo's Dual Engine fast charging.

The phone is 156 grams lighter than it competitors as it's built with a plastic back. This makes it more resilient to breaks and dents, as compared to phones with a glass body.

The Vivo V11 Pro, priced at Rs 25,990, is available in Starry Night and Dazzling Gold colours.

If you like an aesthetic design and want the latest features such as an in-display fingerprint sensor, an AI-enabled camera and fast charging, then this phone may be the right choice for you.

But if you give more importance to features and hardware over design, you could look at Xiaomi's Poco F1, which comes with a Snapdragon 845 flagship processer and is cheaper by Rs 5,000.

Here is a comparison between the two phones.