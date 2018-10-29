rediff.com

What's your favourite Diwali recipe? Tell us

October 29, 2018 12:30 IST

Do you like besan ka laddoo or crispy gujiyas and chaklis?
Share your favourite Diwali recipes with us.

Share your Diwali recipes

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hyatt Regency, Lucknow

It's that time of the year when you can't stay calm.

Diwali is on November 6 and 7 this year and everyone's really excited.

From reluctantly cleaning the house to going on a shopping spree, Diwali brings along a bundle of festive memories from our childhood.

Of course, some of you maybe bribing your mother to make your favourite besan ka laddoo this year as well.

Or is it karanjis, barfis and chaklis?

Are you calorie-conscious?

Will you be switching to low-calorie, healthy snacks and savouries?

Dear readers, what are you preparing for Diwali this year? 

What's your favourite Diwali sweet/snack? Tell us.

Do you have the recipe?

Share your best Diwali recipes on getahead@rediff.co.in (Diwali Recipes) along with your NAME, LOCATION, and details of the recipe. Also, please send us your original photograph of the recipe. We'll carry the best ones right here on Rediff.com.

 

