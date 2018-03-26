VOTE! Would you spend Rs 6 lakh for a chocolate?

March 26, 2018 15:27 IST

All photographs: Rafael Marchante/Reuters

Covered with 23-carat gold, the chocolate costs 7,728 euros (approximately ₹ 6,00,000)

With a filling of saffron threads, white truffle, vanilla from Madagascar and gold flakes, it is part of a limited edition of 1,000 bonbons.

Created by Portuguese chocolatier Daniel Gomes, the diamond-shaped chocolate has been certified as the world's most expensive by the Guinness Book of Records.

It's packaged in black lacquered wooden base with a gold serial number engraving and the box is coated with thousands of Swarovski crystals and pearls, and finished off with a gold ribbon handle.

Take a look at how it is prepared!

Portuguese chocolatier Daniel Gomes removes the 23-carat gold foil, which will be placed on top of the diamond-shaped chocolate.

The foil is carefully placed on the chocolate.

The edges are carefully cleaned with a brush.

