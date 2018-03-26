rediff.com

VOTE! Would you spend Rs 6 lakh for a chocolate?

VOTE! Would you spend Rs 6 lakh for a chocolate?

March 26, 2018 15:27 IST

Take the poll below and let us know!

World's most expensive chocolate

All photographs: Rafael Marchante/Reuters

Covered with 23-carat gold, the chocolate costs 7,728 euros (approximately ₹ 6,00,000)

With a filling of saffron threads, white truffle, vanilla from Madagascar and gold flakes, it is part of a limited edition of 1,000 bonbons.

Created by Portuguese chocolatier Daniel Gomes, the diamond-shaped chocolate has been certified as the world's most expensive by the Guinness Book of Records.

It's packaged in black lacquered wooden base with a gold serial number engraving and the box is coated with thousands of Swarovski crystals and pearls, and finished off with a gold ribbon handle.

Take a look at how it is prepared!

World's most expensive chocolate

Portuguese chocolatier Daniel Gomes removes the 23-carat gold foil, which will be placed on top of the diamond-shaped chocolate.

 

chocolate

The foil is carefully placed on the chocolate. 

 

Chocolate

The edges are carefully cleaned with a brush.

We ask you, dear chocolate lovers, what would you do if you were given ₹ 6,00,000?

Would you spend it on a chocolate? Or would you rather invest the money or spend it on a vacation?

Take the poll given below and let us know.  

chocolate

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Daniel Gomes, Guinness Book of Records, VOTE, Portuguese, Rafael
 

