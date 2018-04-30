Summer Recipe: How to make Cucumber Mint Cooler

April 30, 2018 12:30 IST

It will help you cool down on a sunny day.

Cucumber Mint Cooler

Recipe by Swasti Aggarwal, Food Strategist, Foodhall, India.

Ingredients:

1 cucumber

2 tbsp sugar

8-10 mint leaves

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp black salt

Ice cubes

Iced water

Lemon rings and mint leaves

Method: