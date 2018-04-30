rediff.com

Summer Recipe: How to make Cucumber Mint Cooler

April 30, 2018 12:30 IST

It will help you cool down on a sunny day. 

Cucumber mint

Cucumber Mint Cooler

Recipe by Swasti Aggarwal, Food Strategist, Foodhall, India.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cucumber
  • 2 tbsp sugar
  • 8-10 mint leaves
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 tsp black salt
  • Ice cubes
  • Iced water
  • Lemon rings and mint leaves

Method:

  • Peel, chop and blend cucumber, sugar, mint leaves and one cup water.
  • Strain and discard pulp.
  • Add lemon juice, black salt and dilute with water if needed.
  • Pour the beverages in glasses, put some ice cubes and garnish with lemon rings and mint leaves.

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Swasti Aggarwal, Food Strategist, Foodhall, India
 

