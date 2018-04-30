Summer Recipe: How to make Cucumber Mint Cooler

It will help you cool down on a sunny day.
Cucumber Mint Cooler
Recipe by Swasti Aggarwal, Food Strategist, Foodhall, India.
Ingredients:
- 1 cucumber
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 8-10 mint leaves
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp black salt
- Ice cubes
- Iced water
- Lemon rings and mint leaves
Method:
- Peel, chop and blend cucumber, sugar, mint leaves and one cup water.
- Strain and discard pulp.
- Add lemon juice, black salt and dilute with water if needed.
- Pour the beverages in glasses, put some ice cubes and garnish with lemon rings and mint leaves.
