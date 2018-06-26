rediff.com

Recipe: How to make healthy French fries

June 26, 2018 11:37 IST

Integrative nutritionist and fitness expert Payal Kothari shares her recipe. 

French fries

Photograph: StockSnap/Pixabay.com

Healthy fries with herbs and olive oil, served with beetroot ketchup

Ingredients:

Serves: 2

  • 2 big potatoes
  • 2 sweet potatoes
  • 1 sprig fresh rosemary
  • Fresh coriander
  • 2 tsp olive oil
  • Salt and pepper

For beetroot ketchup:

  • 2 cups cubed and cooked beetroot
  • 1 tomato
  • ¼ cup water
  • ¼ cup vinegar
  • 2 tbsp brown sugar/jaggery
  • 1 bay leaf
  • ½ red onion
  • Pinch of salt
  • Pepper

Method:

  • Parboil the potatoes in a vessel. Put a fork through them to make sure they don't get overcooked.
  • Remove from water and slice carefully into the length of French fries.
  • Add chopped rosemary and coriander to the olive oil and gently brush on the potatoes.
  • Arrange on a pre-greased tray and put into a pre-heated oven for 7-8 minutes at 200 degrees.

For beetroot ketchup:

  • Heat all ingredients over a medium flame in a saucepan until all the liquid has thickened.
  • After letting it cool for a couple of minutes, blend the mixture till it has a smooth ketchup like consistency.

Vegetable Pad Thai

Ingredients:

Serves 2

  • ½ packet flat, wide rice noodles
  • 1½ tbsp soya sauce
  • ¼ fresh lime juice
  • Red chilli flakes, crushed
  • 1½ tbsp vegetable oil
  • ½ tsp jaggery
  • 1 carrot grated
  • 1 bowl cabbage, grated
  • 1 turnip, grated
  • 1 cup of bean sprouts
  • 2 tsp roasted peanuts
  • 1 clove of chopped garlic
  • ½ cup of diced semi-firm tofu
  • ½ cup broccoli
  • Salt as per taste

Method:

  • Boil noodles according to the instructions on the packet. On a wide pan put oil to simmer, add garlic and grated vegetables to semi-cook.
  • Add the soya sauce, jaggery, salt and lime juice to the cooked vegetables in the pan.
  • Toss in the noodles and sprinkle peanut powder, chilli flakes and tofu on top.
  • Toss once again gently without breaking the tofu.

Payal Kothari
