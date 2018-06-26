Recipe: How to make healthy French fries

Integrative nutritionist and fitness expert Payal Kothari shares her recipe.
Healthy fries with herbs and olive oil, served with beetroot ketchup
Ingredients:
Serves: 2
- 2 big potatoes
- 2 sweet potatoes
- 1 sprig fresh rosemary
- Fresh coriander
- 2 tsp olive oil
- Salt and pepper
For beetroot ketchup:
- 2 cups cubed and cooked beetroot
- 1 tomato
- ¼ cup water
- ¼ cup vinegar
- 2 tbsp brown sugar/jaggery
- 1 bay leaf
- ½ red onion
- Pinch of salt
- Pepper
Method:
- Parboil the potatoes in a vessel. Put a fork through them to make sure they don't get overcooked.
- Remove from water and slice carefully into the length of French fries.
- Add chopped rosemary and coriander to the olive oil and gently brush on the potatoes.
- Arrange on a pre-greased tray and put into a pre-heated oven for 7-8 minutes at 200 degrees.
For beetroot ketchup:
- Heat all ingredients over a medium flame in a saucepan until all the liquid has thickened.
- After letting it cool for a couple of minutes, blend the mixture till it has a smooth ketchup like consistency.
Vegetable Pad Thai
Ingredients:
Serves 2
- ½ packet flat, wide rice noodles
- 1½ tbsp soya sauce
- ¼ fresh lime juice
- Red chilli flakes, crushed
- 1½ tbsp vegetable oil
- ½ tsp jaggery
- 1 carrot grated
- 1 bowl cabbage, grated
- 1 turnip, grated
- 1 cup of bean sprouts
- 2 tsp roasted peanuts
- 1 clove of chopped garlic
- ½ cup of diced semi-firm tofu
- ½ cup broccoli
- Salt as per taste
Method:
- Boil noodles according to the instructions on the packet. On a wide pan put oil to simmer, add garlic and grated vegetables to semi-cook.
- Add the soya sauce, jaggery, salt and lime juice to the cooked vegetables in the pan.
- Toss in the noodles and sprinkle peanut powder, chilli flakes and tofu on top.
- Toss once again gently without breaking the tofu.
