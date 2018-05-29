Ramzan2018: Share your food pics and we'll publish it

Last updated on: May 29, 2018 15:29 IST

The holy month of Ramzan is here and so are the delicious treats and gastronomic experiences!

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Who doesn't like to binge on appetising Iftar delicacies?

From chicken rolls, seekh kebabs, paranthas, Barah Handi, nalli nihari, mutton haleem, biryani, jalebis, rabri, malpuas -- the list is endless -- Ramzan treats are hard to resist and bring out the foodie in you.

Many flock to the busy streets of Mumbai's Bohri Mohalla, Bhendi Bazaar and Mohammad Ali Road, Hyderabad's Hotel Shadab and Pista House, Delhi's Puraani Dilli and Kolkata's Zakaria Street, among other popular streets across India, to break their fast.

Other foodies visit these streets just for the mouth-watering food.

These lanes come to life with scrumptious food that's synonymous with Ramazan as Muslims across the world fast from sunrise to sunset and then feast on the delicacies as the sun goes down.

We ask you, dear readers where did you go to feast this Ramzan? Share your pics and we'll publish the best entries.

Scroll down to take a look at the delicious Ramzan food photographer Hitesh Harisinghani enjoyed during his recent outing to Mumbai's Shalimar restaurant.

The Khazana Kebab platter, which has an assortment of chicken and mutton starters.



Must-try! Shalimar's delicious raan biryani.

Succulent seekh kebabs.

End your meal with malpua (above), sevaiyan, jalebi, rabri, phirni and shahi tukda to satiate your sweet tooth.

Send your Ramzan pics to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Ramzan Food).

Don't forget to mention where you've shot the photograph and a little write-up describing the food you ate.

We will publish the best ones right here! You can share your #RamzanPics here too!