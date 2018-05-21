Photos! What went into making the royal wedding cake

The baker remembers it as 'the dreamiest experience' of her life.
For their wedding cake, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry broke free from tradition and opted for a lemon elderflower cake covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.
Instead of being serve in tiers, the cake was split into three pieces of varying sizes and served separately in golden gilt stands from the royal family's collection
Claire Ptak of London-based bakery Violet Cakes created the simple yet elegant cake.
Kensington Palace shared a pic of the cake and wrote: 'The wedding cake is to be served at the reception.
'It was designed by Claire Ptak and features elderflower syrup made at The Queen's residence in Sandringham from the estate's own elderflower trees, as well as a light sponge cake uniquely formulated for the couple.
'A filling made from Amalfi lemon curd and elderflower buttercream ties all the elements together.
'The cake is decorated with Swiss meringue buttercream and 150 fresh flowers, mainly British, and in season, including peonies and roses.'
The fresh flowers on the cake were merely for decoration, and the baker decided to incorporate some foliage too.
'Congratulations to the beautiful couple. Thank you so so much for asking me to create your wedding cake. Its been an absolute dream,' Claire wrote on her Instagram page sharing more details and pics of the stunning cake.
