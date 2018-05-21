Photos! What went into making the royal wedding cake

Last updated on: May 21, 2018 17:06 IST

The baker remembers it as 'the dreamiest experience' of her life.

For their wedding cake, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry broke free from tradition and opted for a lemon elderflower cake covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.

Instead of being serve in tiers, the cake was split into three pieces of varying sizes and served separately in golden gilt stands from the royal family's collection

Claire Ptak of London-based bakery Violet Cakes created the simple yet elegant cake.

Kensington Palace shared a pic of the cake and wrote: 'The wedding cake is to be served at the reception.

'It was designed by Claire Ptak and features elderflower syrup made at The Queen's residence in Sandringham from the estate's own elderflower trees, as well as a light sponge cake uniquely formulated for the couple.

'A filling made from Amalfi lemon curd and elderflower buttercream ties all the elements together.

'The cake is decorated with Swiss meringue buttercream and 150 fresh flowers, mainly British, and in season, including peonies and roses.'

The fresh flowers on the cake were merely for decoration, and the baker decided to incorporate some foliage too.

'Congratulations to the beautiful couple. Thank you so so much for asking me to create your wedding cake. Its been an absolute dream,' Claire wrote on her Instagram page sharing more details and pics of the stunning cake.

Take a look!

The wedding cake in Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photograph: Steve Parsons/Reuters

And so it begins. Lemons for the royal wedding cake. Photographs: Courtesy Claire Ptak/Instagram

One of the tiers getting the Elderflower swiss meringue buttercream treatment.

'Dreamiest experience working with my team inside Buckingham Palace’s wonderful kitchens this week. We have been treated to well!' the baker wrote on Instagram. She worked with a team of six bakers full-time for five days in the Buckingham Palace kitchens to create the non-traditional cake.

The finished cake. Doesn't it look lovely?

'A close-up detail of one tier of the cake. This tall tier was my favourite of the three because it was so simple. It was such an incredible honour to be able to display them on these gilt stands from the royal family's collection. The stylist side of me was thrilled to be able to work with such fine craftsmanship that has been so cared for over all these years. And while we always decorate with fresh flowers we always remove them before serving. They are purely for decoration.'

'One last angle of the cake for you. While the back is simpler, it still has a few flowers and some foliage. My heart is still full today from all of the incredible loving energy in the air for the couple yesterday. Feeling so uplifted.'