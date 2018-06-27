How 24-karat gold chicken wings are made

Fifty wings and a bottle of champagne cost around $1,000 (approximately ₹ 68,500) at this restaurant.
Photographs: Amr Alfiky/Reuters
A glaze of chipotle, gold-infused butter and honey is first prepared.
The chicken is fried. Before being deep fried, there is a 24-hour brining process and then it is baked. Later it is added to the marinate.
A generous dusting of gold flakes.
The dish is garnished with 24-karat gold.
The dish is ready to be served.
The final product. Looks yummy, doesn't it.
this
Comment
article