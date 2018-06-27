How 24-karat gold chicken wings are made

rediff.com

June 27, 2018 12:44 IST

Fifty wings and a bottle of champagne cost around $1,000 (approximately ₹ 68,500) at this restaurant.

A sneak-peek into the making of the 24-karat gold chicken wings at Ainsworth restaurant in Manhattan, New York, USA. 

Photographs: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

 

A glaze of chipotle, gold-infused butter and honey is first prepared. 

The chicken is fried. Before being deep fried, there is a 24-hour brining process and then it is baked. Later it is added to the marinate.

A generous dusting of gold flakes. 

The dish is garnished with 24-karat gold.

The dish is ready to be served.

The final product. Looks yummy, doesn't it.

Tags: USA, New York, Ainsworth, Manhattan
 

