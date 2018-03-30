Culinary adventures of a plus-size model

March 30, 2018 09:32 IST

Whoever said that models don't eat will change their mind once they see Robyn Lawley's food pics.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Robyn Lawley/Instagram

When Robyn Lawley is not working, she loves to bake and eat.

The model has a dedicated food page, where she shares updates with her followers about her organic garden and love for baking and cooking.

Often she peppers her updates with some nostalgia about her childhood.

'Wow, I'm pretty sure I'm tall because my parents are both tall.

'But my mum also enforced a pretty natural diet on all of us and we very rarely ate fast food,' she wrote on the page.

'Growing up baking was my biggest passion, I would make tarts and cheesecakes, cookies and pies,' she added.

'Whipping something that was liquid then rises like magic into a cake is still incredible to watch.'

A fan of local food, Robyn also published her cookbook Robyn Lawley Eats, which features her recipes.

Take a look at some delicious pics from her Instagram feed. Be prepared to drool!

Gingerbread cookies are her all-time favourite.

'Snowy days calls for a veggie roast. All locally grown,' she captioned this pic.

'Just finished baking a lemon cheesecake from my cookbook, but I think I may have to make this next #lemonmeringuepie.'



