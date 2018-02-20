Coffee vs chai: What do Indians like?

rediff.com

Last updated on: February 20, 2018 17:22 IST

According to a recent survey, Indians clearly do not prefer coffee.

Narendra Modi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/Twitter

A survey published by the International Coffee Organisation (ICO) threw up some interesting facts on the drinking preference of Indians.

India, which is the 7th largest exporter of coffee, didn't feature among the Top 20 countries with the biggest coffee drinkers. 

Most of India's coffee production is done in the southern part of the country. In a year, it exports 767 million pounds of coffee. 

Finland took the top spot, consuming about 12 kg of coffee per year.

Norway, Iceland and Denmark occupied the second, third and fourth spots respectively.

Croatia ranked 19th, beating the United Kingdom and the United States into the Top 20.

Take a look at where the world's biggest coffee drinkers live:

Countries

(With inputs from ANI.)

Tags: International Coffee Organisation, Norway, Denmark, India, Croatia
 

