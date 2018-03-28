QS Rankings: These are the top 20 MBA colleges in the world

March 28, 2018 08:21 IST

IMAGE: A graduating class of the Harvard Business School. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters.

Every year, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a leading networking organisation specialising in higher education, comes up with a list of best education institutions in the world.

For the rankings this year, 4,388 global institutions including those from India were considered.

Of the 980 institutions that participated, 959 qualified for an overall rank.

They were rated for parameters like academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, international faculty, international students, citations per paper among others. The scores were rounded off to 100.

The United States of America dominated the top 10 world universities in the overall rankings.

In the Rankings by Subject too, the US leads with 34 top listings of the 48 subjects.

With an overall score of 98.4, academic and employer reputation of 100 points, the Harvard University was ranked Number 1 for business studies.

Presenting the top 20 institutes to pursue business and management according to QS: