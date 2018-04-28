CBSE to announce IIT-JEE Main 2018 result on April 30

April 28, 2018 08:03 IST

Twelve lakh students appeared for the IIT-JEE this year. The CBSE will announce the result on its website on April 30.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Careers360

The most eagerly awaited event for engineering aspirants -- the results for the Indian Institutes of Technology-Joint Entrance Exam (IIT-JEE) Main 2018 Paper I will be announced on April 30 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The future of 12 lakh aspirants who have appeared for the exam on April 8 (offline) and April 15 will be decided after CBSE releases the result.

The scores of candidates -- All India and category ranks -- obtained will be displayed.

The rank card can also be downloaded by candidates for admission purposes.

The result for JEE Main 2018 Paper 2 will be announced on May 31.

How and where to check your JEE Main result



CBSE announces the result at jeemain.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

To check the result, you have to log in and enter your JEE Main roll number and date of birth.

The result which is displayed on the screen can be downloaded as the rank card.

Use the option to print the rank card. It is advised to take a copy.

It is also better to thoroughly check all details mentioned on the rank card.

What is mentioned in the result?

Name

Date of Birth

Roll number

Name of the parents

Category and nationality

State code of eligibility

Subject-wise obtained Scores

Total marks obtained

All India Rank (AIR)

Category rank

Cutoff for JEE Advanced 2018

Are you qualified for JEE Advanced or not?

Since JEE Main is the screening test for JEE Advanced, the top 2,24,000 candidates who successfully clear it must seriously look into preparing for JEE Advanced 2018.

CBSE will announce the JEE Main cutoff 2018 which will specify the scores required to be eligible to apply and appear for JEE Advanced 2018 which will be held on May 20 .

You can fill the JEE Advanced application form 2018 between May 2 and May 7.

NITs, IIITs and CFTIs Admissions

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will conduct common counselling for the IITs, NITs, IIITs and GFTIs from June 19 tentatively.

Allotment will be done according to the ranks and preferences selected during JoSAA registration.

Candidates who have a valid rank in the JEE Main or JEE Advanced are eligible to apply for the admissions in these institutes.

