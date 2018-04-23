WorldBookDay: What's your all-time favourite? Tell us!

Last updated on: April 23, 2018 12:29 IST

Follow this link to post the name of your favourite book and we'll publish it right here on Rediff.com.

ALSO READ: Watch: Amitabh talks about the book Aaradhya loves

Photograph: Courtesy Pixabay.com

April 23 marks World Book Day.

Also known as the International Day of the Book, it is organised by UNESCO as a worldwide celebration of books and reading.

Celebrated across 100 countries, World Book Day was first observed on April 23, 1995, and for the last 23 years book lovers across the world have been celebrating the day.

Today, on the occasion of World Book Day, we ask you, dear readers, what is your all-time favourite book?

It's true that there are some books that stay with you for life.

Despite the number of times you read it, these books always brings a smile on you face.

So tell us what is your favourite book and why!

If you have more than one favourite, list them out.

Follow this link to post the name of your favourite book and we'll publish it right here on Rediff.com.

You can also write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject line: Favourite Book) and tell us the name of that book and why you love it.

Do remember to share a short description of the book along with your NAME, AGE and LOCATION.

We'll feature the best ones right here on Rediff.com.