Why the Bachchans are fond of this skin doctor

Last updated on: October 25, 2018 16:32 IST

Dr Jaishree Sharda's second book launch was a red carpet affair.

Photographs by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Earlier this month, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda turned author.

Shweta released her book Paradise Towers in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, the father-daughter duo were seen promoting another book in the city.

Skin specialist Dr Jaishree Sharda has come out with her second book Skin Rules which was launched by Amitabh and Shweta Bachchan.

Dr Sharda seemed to have a famous following in Bollywood.

Check out these pictures from the star-studded launch last evening:

Shweta Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan are in awe of Dr Jaishree Sharda.

Big B who has incidentally written the foreword for Skin Rules described it as a 'gem of a book.'

LtoR: Gurveen Chaddha, editor, Farah Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan join Dr Jaishree Sharda, her son Aarav and spouse Jai Sharda at the book launch on stage.

The choreographer-turned-director had some nice words to say about Dr Sharda's expertise in her profession.

Shweta Bachchan shares a warm hug on Dr Sharda's special day.

The book is published by Penguin Books India.

Sophie Choudry also attended the event. 'Beauty is how you feel inside and how it reflects in your eyes,' the singer-model wrote on Instagram.

And so did Maniesh Paul.

WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan talks about how he met Dr Jaishree Sharad.