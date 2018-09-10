A mother's response to her son being gay

September 10, 2018 13:30 IST

Arnab Nandy's post about coming out of the closet and how his parents celebrated the Section 377 verdict has gone viral.

Scroll down to read the heartwarming post.

IMAGE: Arnab Nandy with his parents. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arnab Nandy/Facebook

Less than a week after the Supreme Court's landmark judgment decriminalising gay consensual sex, Mumbai native Arnab Nandy took the opportunity to openly come out about his sexuality in a Facebook post.

'I am so Gay Today (literally and figuratively), as I am no longer a criminal,' he wrote in the heart-warming post which has gone viral.

Arnab also uploaded a photograph, above, where he is seen seated with his parents, who are proudly holding a placard that reads: 'My son is not a criminal anymore'.

While people have been congratulating him on his Facebook timeline, it was his mother's reaction after the Supreme Court verdict that has drawn a lot of praise.

Recalling the moment, Arnab wrote: 'Today as I entered my home, mom and dad gave me a tight hug and said: 'Congratulations son! Now it's legal.'

He says his mother asked him to broadcast the post and told him, ''Acha hai, abhi koi ladhki ka rishta leke nahi aayega (It's good; now, we won't get marriage proposals from girls for you).'

The post has already been shared over 3,000 times. You can read it here:

'I am so Gay Today (literally and figuratively), as I am no longer a criminal.

'While I pen down my message, it is my sincere request to all to share it. Hopes it reaches (people) who are struggling within and also (to come out) to their families.

'Please do not hesitate in sharing it. If you hesitate, I lose. We lose!

'Sexuality is a part of your identity, and not your identity.

'Everyone takes their own time to accept themselves, and thereafter it's a journey of self-awareness and owning your personality traits.

'Two years ago I lived a life, which was not letting me live like a free bird.

'Then started my journey of self-exploration (by) socialising with folks from the community. Their life values and experiences helped me deal with this battle in my head.

'I came out to my dearest friend Nikhil on his birthday and felt that I gain(ed) the honest trust by telling my true story.

'My life changed at the very moment. It felt as if a butterfly (was) coming out of a cocoon.

'Soon, I started coming out to my brothers I (had met) in college and their response was heart melting.

'My parents live in a conservative surrounding and (I) didn't want them to get hurt/taunted by others because of my sexuality.

'(But) it was hurting me to keep this within.

'I didn't want to be selfish, thus I took time and (when) the time was right, I got the courage to let them know about my lifestyle.

'Their reaction was not negative and I feel privileged.

'But (their) doubts were real...

'They needed time, and I waited to not come out in public to protect them.

'Today as I entered my home, mom and dad gave me a tight hug and said: 'Congratulations son! Now it's legal.'

'I couldn't help, but let out tears of joy (I'm getting this sudden tear burst even while writing this).

'I learnt that my mother (had) started sensitising the folks around her.

'My dad is a government employee, and this law was holding him back to fight for me...

'Today on this historic day 6/9, my parents are so happy.

'(My mother) told me, 'Now go, broadcast it. Acha hai, abhi koi ladkhi ka rishta leke nahi aayega (It's good; now, we won't get marriage proposals from girls for you).'

'She is my gem, from not knowing anything about the LGBTQ (community) to becoming a person sensitising people around her. I am proud of her.

'Now the next step is awareness, so that we live in harmony along with our fellow Indians.

'We still have a very long way to go to reach a state where we see same-sex marriages in India.

'I hope to see queer folks not trying to fit into heteronormativity and cherishing what they really are.

'We are not asking for sympathy, but a safe and friendly place to live in harmony.

'Our lack of awareness, assumptions, ignorance and phobias are killing our closeted friends.

'Let's get to know about the LGBTQ community, so that we don't unintentionally be insensitive to our dear friends.

'Do share this (post) if you think you learnt something. (You) might help others (through) your feed.

'I never wanted to spread gossip about my sexuality, (I'd) rather use it to sensitise (the) folks I (have) come across in my life...

'(Brothers) from another mother, love you all.

'You don't know how lucky I feel having you guys in my life.

'You elevated my spirits when I came out to you, and made me realise I am so much more than (just) being your gay friend.

'(To) my community family, hugs and kisses to you all. We have come a long way.

He also added a message for his LGBTQ fellows. 'You have got only one life. Live it well. Play it well. Don't be afraid of anything or anyone.'