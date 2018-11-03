Rohit-Virat: One of the greatest ODI pairs

November 03, 2018 09:31 IST

Who was the most valuable player of the India-West Indies ODI series?

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji gives us the numbers.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma, left, and Virat Kohli celebrate winning the fifth ODI against the West Indies and the series 3-1. Photograph: PTI

The Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) picks out batsmen who score a lot of runs at a high strike rate, bowlers who take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate, and fielders who take the most catches or participate in run outs.

MVPI expresses a player's overall batting + bowling + fielding performance in terms of a 'run equivalent'.

It is no longer a surprise to see Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharmadominate. A bigger surprise is that Shikhar Dhawan is 14th on the list with a MVPI of just 129 and a strike rate below 90.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MVPI: 88), and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar (65) were also below par, but India were too strong for the West Indies for that to matter.

The West Indies had their heroes too: Shimron Hetmyer is third on the list with a MVPI of 369, even though he trailed off after a blazing batting display (no one came anywhere close to his explosive strike rate of 140).

Shai Hope (271) also had his moments together with all-rounders Ashley Nurse (164), Jason Holder (152) and Marlon Samuels (139).

Most Valuable Players in the India-West Indies series

Rank Player Team Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Matches MVPI 1 Virat Kohli INDIA 453 157 52 7 113 0 - 5 607 2 Rohit Sharma INDIA 389 162 43 16 119 0 - 5 536 3 Shimron Hetmyer WEST INDIES 259 106 15 16 140 0 - 5 369 4 Ambati Rayudu INDIA 217 100 19 5 101 0 - 5 283 5 Shai Hope WEST INDIES 250 123 18 6 82 0 - 5 271 6 Kuldeep Yadav INDIA 15 15 1 0 71.4 9 5.4 4 250 7 Ravindra Jadeja INDIA 20 13 1 0 111 7 4.7 4 216 8 Jasprit Bumrah INDIA 0 0 0 0 0 6 3 3 197 9 Ashley Nurse WEST INDIES 55 40 5 2 125 5 6 4 164 10 Khaleel Ahmed INDIA 3 3 0 0 27.3 7 5.3 4 161 11 Jason Holder WEST INDIES 161 54 10 3 77.8 2 6.6 5 152 12 Marlon Samuels WEST INDIES 64 24 10 1 71.1 4 6.4 5 139 13 Yuzvendra Chahal INDIA 3 3 0 0 60 5 5.3 3 129 14 Shikhar Dhawan INDIA 112 38 15 3 88.9 0 - 5 129 15 Kieran Powell WEST INDIES 94 51 12 3 94 0 - 5 115 16 Kemar Roach WEST INDIES 52 26 4 2 62.7 4 6 5 91 17 M S Dhoni INDIA 50 23 2 1 98 0 - 5 88 18 Chandrapaul Hemraj WEST INDIES 70 32 11 2 93.3 0 7.7 4 84 19 Rishabh Pant INDIA 41 24 5 1 132 0 - 3 71 20 Bhuvneshwar Kumar INDIA 10 10 1 0 58.8 3 5.8 3 65 21 Obed McCoy WEST INDIES 0 0 0 0 0 4 7.8 2 60 22 Kedar Jadhav INDIA 16 16 3 0 229 0 - 2 41 23 Rovman Powell WEST INDIES 61 22 6 1 58.1 0 5.8 5 37 24 Mohammed Shami INDIA 0 0 0 0 0 3 7 2 34 25 Devendra Bishoo WEST INDIES 30 22 4 0 73.2 1 6.2 3 24 26 Fabian Allen WEST INDIES 19 10 2 0 54.3 0 5.7 3 20 27 Keemo Paul WEST INDIES 24 19 1 2 66.7 1 9.2 2 18 28 Umesh Yadav INDIA 0 0 0 0 - 1 7.1 2 -17

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav and Virat Kohli celebrate after dismissing Marlon Samuels in the tied game at Vishakapatnam, October 24, 2018. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI

If we look at the ongoing 2018-2019 ODI season, both Rohit Sharma (1079) and Kuldeep Yadav (891) are ahead of Virat Kohli (819) chiefly because Kohli has played only 8 ODIs this season while the other two have played 13 ODIs.

Most Valuable Indian ODI players in the 2018-2019 season (14 matches so far)

Rank Player Runs 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Matches MVPI 1 Rohit Sharma 860 85 33 104.4 0 0.0 13 1079 2 Kuldeep Yadav 37 1 0 58.7 28 4.6 13 891 3 Virat Kohli 644 69 7 105.4 0 0.0 8 819 4 Shikhar Dhawan 574 80 9 101.2 0 0.0 13 721 5 Ravindra Jadeja 68 3 0 80.0 14 4.6 8 536 6 Jasprit Bumrah 0 0 0 0.0 14 3.4 7 514 7 Yuzvendra Chahal 15 2 0 88.2 13 4.7 11 493 8 Ambati Rayudu 392 31 11 90.7 0 0.0 11 477 9 Kedar Jadhav 86 6 2 98.9 6 4.0 8 369 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 61 3 1 60.4 9 4.9 9 339 11 MS Dhoni 206 14 1 68.7 0 0.0 14 318 12 Khaleel Ahmed 4 0 0 33.3 11 5.1 6 310 13 Dinesh Karthik 167 13 2 73.6 0 0.0 7 155 14 Rishabh Pant 41 5 1 132.3 0 0.0 3 71 15 Lokesh Rahul 69 5 1 80.2 0 0.0 3 71 16 Hardik Pandya 42 3 0 97.7 1 6.6 4 56 17 Suresh Raina 47 1 0 70.1 0 6.0 3 54 18 Shardul Thakur 22 0 2 137.5 1 6.6 2 44 19 Mohammed Shami 0 0 0 0.0 3 7.0 2 34 20 Umesh Yadav 0 0 0 0.0 4 6.9 4 33 21 Deepak Chahar 12 1 0 85.7 1 9.3 1 31 22 Manish Pandey 8 0 0 53.3 0 0.0 1 14 23 Siddarth Kaul 1 0 0 33.3 0 6.6 3 -21

MVPI: Most Valuable Player Index = Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points. *Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.