Rohit-Virat: One of the greatest ODI pairs

Who was the most valuable player of the India-West Indies ODI series?
Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji gives us the numbers.
The Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) picks out batsmen who score a lot of runs at a high strike rate, bowlers who take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate, and fielders who take the most catches or participate in run outs.
MVPI expresses a player's overall batting + bowling + fielding performance in terms of a 'run equivalent'.
It is no longer a surprise to see Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharmadominate. A bigger surprise is that Shikhar Dhawan is 14th on the list with a MVPI of just 129 and a strike rate below 90.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MVPI: 88), and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar (65) were also below par, but India were too strong for the West Indies for that to matter.
The West Indies had their heroes too: Shimron Hetmyer is third on the list with a MVPI of 369, even though he trailed off after a blazing batting display (no one came anywhere close to his explosive strike rate of 140).
Shai Hope (271) also had his moments together with all-rounders Ashley Nurse (164), Jason Holder (152) and Marlon Samuels (139).
Most Valuable Players in the India-West Indies series
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Top Score
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Matches
|MVPI
|1
|Virat Kohli
|INDIA
|453
|157
|52
|7
|113
|0
|-
|5
|607
|2
|Rohit Sharma
|INDIA
|389
|162
|43
|16
|119
|0
|-
|5
|536
|3
|Shimron Hetmyer
|WEST INDIES
|259
|106
|15
|16
|140
|0
|-
|5
|369
|4
|Ambati Rayudu
|INDIA
|217
|100
|19
|5
|101
|0
|-
|5
|283
|5
|Shai Hope
|WEST INDIES
|250
|123
|18
|6
|82
|0
|-
|5
|271
|6
|Kuldeep Yadav
|INDIA
|15
|15
|1
|0
|71.4
|9
|5.4
|4
|250
|7
|Ravindra Jadeja
|INDIA
|20
|13
|1
|0
|111
|7
|4.7
|4
|216
|8
|Jasprit Bumrah
|INDIA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3
|3
|197
|9
|Ashley Nurse
|WEST INDIES
|55
|40
|5
|2
|125
|5
|6
|4
|164
|10
|Khaleel Ahmed
|INDIA
|3
|3
|0
|0
|27.3
|7
|5.3
|4
|161
|11
|Jason Holder
|WEST INDIES
|161
|54
|10
|3
|77.8
|2
|6.6
|5
|152
|12
|Marlon Samuels
|WEST INDIES
|64
|24
|10
|1
|71.1
|4
|6.4
|5
|139
|13
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|INDIA
|3
|3
|0
|0
|60
|5
|5.3
|3
|129
|14
|Shikhar Dhawan
|INDIA
|112
|38
|15
|3
|88.9
|0
|-
|5
|129
|15
|Kieran Powell
|WEST INDIES
|94
|51
|12
|3
|94
|0
|-
|5
|115
|16
|Kemar Roach
|WEST INDIES
|52
|26
|4
|2
|62.7
|4
|6
|5
|91
|17
|M S Dhoni
|INDIA
|50
|23
|2
|1
|98
|0
|-
|5
|88
|18
|Chandrapaul Hemraj
|WEST INDIES
|70
|32
|11
|2
|93.3
|0
|7.7
|4
|84
|19
|Rishabh Pant
|INDIA
|41
|24
|5
|1
|132
|0
|-
|3
|71
|20
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|INDIA
|10
|10
|1
|0
|58.8
|3
|5.8
|3
|65
|21
|Obed McCoy
|WEST INDIES
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7.8
|2
|60
|22
|Kedar Jadhav
|INDIA
|16
|16
|3
|0
|229
|0
|-
|2
|41
|23
|Rovman Powell
|WEST INDIES
|61
|22
|6
|1
|58.1
|0
|5.8
|5
|37
|24
|Mohammed Shami
|INDIA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|2
|34
|25
|Devendra Bishoo
|WEST INDIES
|30
|22
|4
|0
|73.2
|1
|6.2
|3
|24
|26
|Fabian Allen
|WEST INDIES
|19
|10
|2
|0
|54.3
|0
|5.7
|3
|20
|27
|Keemo Paul
|WEST INDIES
|24
|19
|1
|2
|66.7
|1
|9.2
|2
|18
|28
|Umesh Yadav
|INDIA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|1
|7.1
|2
|-17
If we look at the ongoing 2018-2019 ODI season, both Rohit Sharma (1079) and Kuldeep Yadav (891) are ahead of Virat Kohli (819) chiefly because Kohli has played only 8 ODIs this season while the other two have played 13 ODIs.
Most Valuable Indian ODI players in the 2018-2019 season (14 matches so far)
|Rank
|Player
|Runs
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Matches
|MVPI
|1
|Rohit Sharma
|860
|85
|33
|104.4
|0
|0.0
|13
|1079
|2
|Kuldeep Yadav
|37
|1
|0
|58.7
|28
|4.6
|13
|891
|3
|Virat Kohli
|644
|69
|7
|105.4
|0
|0.0
|8
|819
|4
|Shikhar Dhawan
|574
|80
|9
|101.2
|0
|0.0
|13
|721
|5
|Ravindra Jadeja
|68
|3
|0
|80.0
|14
|4.6
|8
|536
|6
|Jasprit Bumrah
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|14
|3.4
|7
|514
|7
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|15
|2
|0
|88.2
|13
|4.7
|11
|493
|8
|Ambati Rayudu
|392
|31
|11
|90.7
|0
|0.0
|11
|477
|9
|Kedar Jadhav
|86
|6
|2
|98.9
|6
|4.0
|8
|369
|10
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|61
|3
|1
|60.4
|9
|4.9
|9
|339
|11
|MS Dhoni
|206
|14
|1
|68.7
|0
|0.0
|14
|318
|12
|Khaleel Ahmed
|4
|0
|0
|33.3
|11
|5.1
|6
|310
|13
|Dinesh Karthik
|167
|13
|2
|73.6
|0
|0.0
|7
|155
|14
|Rishabh Pant
|41
|5
|1
|132.3
|0
|0.0
|3
|71
|15
|Lokesh Rahul
|69
|5
|1
|80.2
|0
|0.0
|3
|71
|16
|Hardik Pandya
|42
|3
|0
|97.7
|1
|6.6
|4
|56
|17
|Suresh Raina
|47
|1
|0
|70.1
|0
|6.0
|3
|54
|18
|Shardul Thakur
|22
|0
|2
|137.5
|1
|6.6
|2
|44
|19
|Mohammed Shami
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|3
|7.0
|2
|34
|20
|Umesh Yadav
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|4
|6.9
|4
|33
|21
|Deepak Chahar
|12
|1
|0
|85.7
|1
|9.3
|1
|31
|22
|Manish Pandey
|8
|0
|0
|53.3
|0
|0.0
|1
|14
|23
|Siddarth Kaul
|1
|0
|0
|33.3
|0
|6.6
|3
|-21
MVPI: Most Valuable Player Index = Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points. *Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.
