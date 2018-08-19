Rishabh Pant gets into record books on Test debut

Rishabh Pant became the first Indian to hit a six as the first scoring shot of his Test career, notes Rajneesh Gupta.
Rishabh Pant -- all of 20 -- made his Test debut against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday, August 18, 2018.
Pant has the reputation of being a prolific hitter of sixes in domestic cricket and the youngster was not overawed by the big occasion.
After playing his first ball defensively to cover, the left-hander dispatched leg-spinner Adil Rashid for a straight six.
In doing so, he became the first Indian -- and only the 12th player on record -- to hit a six as the first scoring shot of his Test career.
The accompanying tables list all known instances. It must be noted that the instances shown are the ones which are confirmed.
The complete details of some Tests are not available and any missing information is most welcome.
Players' first scoring shot, a six on Test debut (first time they batted)
|Batsman
|Bowler
|Teams
|Venue
|Season
|Eric Freeman
|Erapalli Prasanna
|Aus v Ind
|Brisbane
|1967-1968
|Carlisle Best
|Ian Botham
|WI v Eng
|Kingston
|1985-1986
|Keith Dabengwa
|Daniel Vettori
|Zim v NZ
|Bulawayo
|2005
|Dale Richards
|Mashrafe Mortaza
|WI v Ban
|Kingston
|2009
|Shafiul Islam
|Amit Mishra
|Ban v Ind
|Chittagong
|2009-2010
|Mark Craig
|Sulieman Benn
|NZ v WI
|Kingston
|2014
|Dhananjaya de Silva
|Steven O'Keefe
|SL v Aus
|Pallekele
|2016
|Rishabh Pant
|Adil Rashid
|Ind v Eng
|Nottingham
|2018
The following players hit a six as their first scoring shot in the second innings of their debut Test having batted in the first and not scoring any run:
|Batsman
|Bowler
|Teams
|Venue
|Season
|Jahurul Islam
|Graeme Swann
|Ban v Eng
|Mirpur
|2009-2010
|Sunil Ambris
|Trent Boult
|WI v NZ
|Wellington
|2017-2018
The following players hit a six as their first scoring shot in their second Test having batted earlier and not scoring any run:
|Batsman
|Bowler
|Teams
|Venue
|Season
|Al-Amin Hossain
|Rangana Herath
|Ban v SL
|Mirpur
|2013-2014
|Kamrul Islam
|Moeen Ali
|Ban v Eng
|Dhaka
|2016-2017
- Craig is the only one to hit a six off the very first ball he faced in Tests.
- Freeman and Pant did so off their second ball in Test cricket.
- Shaiful's first scoring shot in both innings on Test debut was a six.
- Kamrul Islam made three consecutive ducks before achieving this feat.
- Ambris had been dismissed hit-wicket off the very first ball in the first innings on Test debut.
