Windies spinner Nurse ruled out of remainder of India tour

November 01, 2018 13:59 IST

IMAGE: Nurse played a key role with both bat and ball in WI's 43-run over India in the third ODI. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Off-spinner Ashley Nurse was, on Thursday, ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20 series against India, weakening further a West Indies outfit that struggled through the tour.

The 29-year-old Nurse picked up a niggle in his shoulder in the previous match in Mumbai and looked in discomfort, rendering him unavailable for the fifth and final ODI against India.

"He (Nurse) is ruled out for the entire tour. I wish him well. Hopefully, he can recover quickly for the next tour," West Indies skipper Jason Holder said at the toss.

Nurse was seen using an arm-pouch to rest his shoulder on the team's arrival in the city for the last series' game.

After experiencing pain in the fourth game, Nurse was off the field for a while, only to come back and bowl a few more overs overs with great discomfort.

India lead the ODI series 2-1.

They two sides next clash in a T20 series with the first match scheduled in Kolkata on Sunday.