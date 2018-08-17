rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will India play six batsmen against England?

Will India play six batsmen against England?

August 17, 2018 21:51 IST

Pitch will determine if India play six batsmen against England, says Kohli

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: India's Virat Kohli with head coach Ravi Shastri during nets. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

India could bolster their line-up with a sixth specialist batsman for the third Test against England starting at Trent Bridge on Saturday, captain Virat Kohli said on Friday.

Kohli added his decision would hinge on the wicket but also called on his frontline batsmen to rise to the challenge and prevent a 3-0 defeat in the five-match series.

 

"Well it depends on what the surface is like. If there is going to be enough assistance for the bowlers then the extra batter might come into play," Kohli told a news conference at Nottingham.

"If the pitch is going to be even for batting and bowling then picking up 20 wickets will be the priority. The batsmen will have to take responsibility and get runs on the board."

"It is not about saving one discipline, it is about one discipline taking responsibility of their job and the other discipline taking responsibility of theirs. Both possibilities are there looking at how exciting or spicy the pitch is."

India lost the opening test by 31 runs before Joe Root's side thrashed the visitors by an innings at Lord's to go 2-0 up.

Kohli struggled with a back problem during that match but the skipper said he had recovered fully.

Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah could come back into the side after recovering from a thumb injury.

"Very excited with Jasprit getting fit again," Kohli said.

"He is an attacking bowler. He bowls attacking lines and length. He is very consistent in hitting the areas required at test level. He is one guy who is really aggressive in his mind."

Source:
© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Tags: Kohli, India, England, Joe Root, Jasprit Bumrah
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use