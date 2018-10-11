MCA asks BCCI to conduct ODI, cites financial constraints

rediff.com

October 11, 2018 20:21 IST

BCCIThe Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to conduct the October 29 India versus West Indies One-day International match in Mumbai.

"Senior MCA officials and a few managing committee members on Thursday met a top BCCI official. They again cited the difficulties, especially the financial constrains for the association, for hosting the game."

"They asked the BCCI to conduct the game and assured that MCA would help it in all possible ways," a source in the Mumbai cricket body said.

Asked what they meant by asking the BCCI to conduct the match, the official said, "It means the BCCI (and not the MCA) will float tender notices for various (match-related) works."

The official said the MCA cited its inability to operate its bank account, which is a major hurdle.

The BCCI official assured the MCA delegation that the Board was working to solve the issue, the source said.

The Bombay High Court, earlier this year, had appointed a Committee of Administrators for the MCA comprising two retired judges, who relinquished their charge on September 14. Since then, there is no clarity on who would operate the bank account.

Tags: MCA, Board of Control for Cricket in India, ODI, Committee of Administrators, Bombay High Court
 

