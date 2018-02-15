We are focused on winning a world title: Jhulan

February 15, 2018 20:49 IST

IMAGE: India's Jhulan Goswami (left) and teammates wear a dejected look at the end of the World Cup final in 2017. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

Down with a heel injury, veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, on Thursday, said winning a World Cup title remains her ultimate dream and the Indian team would first look to reach the semi-finals at the women's World T20 when it is held in November this year.

Basking in the glory of becoming the first woman cricketer to take 200 wickets in One-Day Internationals, Goswami returned home after being ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa due to a heel injury. She will now head to National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to recover within four to six weeks time.

India have never won the coveted World Cup as they narrowly missed the ODI World Cup title going down to hosts England by nine runs at the Lord's in July last year in what was their second defeat in a final.

But 2018 provides them another opportunity to take a shot at glory with the World Twenty20 hosted by the defending champions West Indies from November 9-24.

"The preparation has begun from the series in South Africa. With about a year left, it's the perfect time for us to prepare in the right way," Jhulan told PTI after returning home.

"If we win, it will be like an icing in the cake. Obviously I began playing keeping the World Cup in mind always. It does not come every year. It takes four years. It's like winning an Olympic gold," said the 35-year-old, who is in her 16th year of International cricket.

"The process take a long time, it does not happen overnight. It's the ultimate dream. The first target will be to be top four."

Jhulan said the process has begun and the upcoming series against England, Australia and Asia Cup will provide ample opportunities to sharpen their skills.

"We will be well-prepared. We have a lot of matches lined up. After the series in South Africa, there will be a tri-nation T20I series against England, Australia. There is also Asia Cup," she said.

Australia women will tour India in March next year for a three-match ODI series as part of the ICC Women's Championship, followed by a T20I tri-series involving the hosts and England.

Giving credit to the Board for helping in their preparation, Jhulan said legendary Sachin Tendulkar's peptalk before heading to South Africa motivated the team.

"It gave a positive vibe in the team. He spent about one and half hours, talking to each one of us. He said about the South African conditions and how to adapt and play well there," she said.

"After the World Cup hype was so high, it was about holding on to the momentum. That was our focus. We wanted to keep playing like where we had left.

"Everyone was focused on giving their best, and play good as a team. We had a fine preparation for the South Africa series, beginning with warm-up matches there."

Jhulan further said they have included four newcomers -- Tanya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar -- for the series in South Africa keeping in mind the World Twenty20.

"Last two years, we were focused on playing one-dayers. Now it's the time for T20s. Concentrating on the process now."

Jhulan bagged her 200th wicket in her 166th ODI in Kimberly on February 7 when she dismissed South African opener Laura Wolvaardt in the fifth over with an outswinger as India went on to beat the hosts by 178 runs.

"Never thought about the milestone when I started my career. In a long career, you are bound to achieve milestones. I never ran after a milestone," the lanky pacer said.

Records are meant to be broken and among the current lot West Indies off-spinner Anisa Mohammed (145) has an outside chance of going past Jhulan.

"Nothing lasts forever but I would prefer a medium-pacer breaking my record," Jhulan said.

Incidentally in the same match she sustained the heel injury and could not train the next day as MRI revealed the nature of injury.

"It will take some time to recover. I have to accept the fact. It will take four to six weeks. I had an injury in 2010 and before the World Twenty20 in 2016 as well. It's nothing new and I hope to be fit soon," she concluded.