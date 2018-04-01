WATCH: Virat Kohli's 'April Fool' prank

April 01, 2018 19:42 IST

IMAGE: IMAGE: Virat Kohli. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli knows how to engage his fans. He was rightly awarded the ‘Most Engaged Account on Instagram of 2017 in India’.

When not entertaining his fans on the cricket field, Kohli is seen wishing various ocassions and festivals to his fans on social media.

So, on April Fool's day, Kohli shared a video with his fans on social media wrote, "It's that time of the year again and I've got a special message for you guys. Listen carefully."

In that 20 seconds video there was no sound.

The video has no audio as he keeps on lip syncing and in the end, wishing you "Happy April Fool's Day".

After this funny prank, Kohli is gearing up to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League 11.

Later, Kohli will be flying to England to participate in county matches for Surrey ahead of the England tour.