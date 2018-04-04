'Washington gives us more options in Powerplay'

April 04, 2018 09:49 IST

IMAGE: Washington Sundar. Photograph: Shaun Roy/Sportzpics, IPL

Washington Sundar's presence in the Royal Challengers Bangalore fold will give capotain Virat Kohli more options during Powerplay and middle overs, believes star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Washington-Chahal forged a lethal combination during India's T20 Tri-Series triumph in Sri Lanka last month.

"In Sri Lanka, Washington bowled in the Powerplay overs and I was bowling in the middle overs. In previous IPL seasons, I used to bowl in the Powerplays and was left only with two overs (during later stages). Now we have options, one can bowl in Powerplay and can chip more in middle overs," Chahal said on Tuesday.

Wrist spinners are doing well but are always under the pump with a chance of going for a lot of runs at times. But the leg-break bowler believes that a comeback is possible if one has a big heart.

"In this format, you are sure to get hit. For instance, in Nidahas Trophy, I was hit by Sri Lankans for 27 runs in two overs. I just told myself, you need to forget the past and make a strong comeback to pick wickets after being smashed," he said.

"When you play for India, you get more confidence because of bowling at Chinnaswamy (Stadium). A spinner is always worried about short boundaries, but having bowled here, I don't fear bowling anywhere," he said.

The extremely short side boundaries in Bangalore tests the mettle of best of slow bowlers but Chahal is unfazed.

"I have been a successful bowler at the Chinnaswamy for the past four years despite its short boundaries."

Chahal assessed that Chinnaswamy pitch, stating: "Compared to last year, the strips at the Chinnaswamy are different. It looks much better. One can expect a couple of 200-plus totals. In fact, I prefer flat wickets, for it gives our batsmen a chance to post big totals."