Warner relinquishes Sunrisers Hyderabad captaincy

Warner relinquishes Sunrisers Hyderabad captaincy

Last updated on: March 28, 2018 12:24 IST

David Warner

Under-fire David Warner gave up the captaincy of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Indian Premier League franchise announced on Wednesday.

“In light of recent events, David Warner has stepped down as captain of SunRisers Hyderabad. The new captain of the Team will be announced shortly,” K.Shanmugam, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad, was quoted as saying in a statement.

 

Former captain Steve Smith, vice captain David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft were sent home from South Africa after a call made by the CA, following the ball-tampering saga.

The trio, stripped of their positions, will discover the full extent of their punishment in the next "24 hours" with Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland promising "significant sanctions" at a news conference in Johannesburg.

According to reports, Warner was the ring leader of the scandal and has also removed himself from a WhatsApp group comprising Australian players, with one source saying he has 'gone rogue' since the ball tampering saga broke.

Earlier on Monday, Smith stepped down as captain of Rajasthan Royals following the controversy.

Image: David Warner

Photograph: BCCI

Rediff Sports Desk
Tags: David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad, James Sutherland, Shanmugam, BCCI
 

