Virat Kohli reviews wife Anuksha's new film Pari

March 03, 2018 11:33 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

India's star cricketer Virat Kohli took time off from his busy schedule to watch the latest Bollywood release Pari, starring his wife, Anushka Sharma.

Kohli attended the special screening of Pari with his wife's family in Mumbai.

"Watched #Pari last night, has to be my Wife's best work ever! One of the best films I've seen in a long time. Got quite scared but so very proud of you @AnushkaSharma," Kohli tweeted.

Ahead of the film's release, Kohli contributed to the film's promotional duties sharing a poster and writing on social media, "Can't wait to watch my one and only in an avatar never seen before and I'm blown away already. Can't wait..."

On his personal front, captain Kohli's stellar performance with the bat was among the biggest positives to be drawn from the gruelling sojourn.

Despite the Test series loss in South Africa, India have managed to retain the ICC Test Championship mace for the second consecutive year.

India enjoyed decent success in the 58-day tour, during which the side lost the Test series 1-2 but clinched the ODI and Twenty20 series 5-1 and 2-1 respectively.

Kohli and India have now set their sights on conquering England and Australia, India's upcoming two big Test challenges later this year.

India will play a five-Test series in England in August and September and are due to tour Australia for four Tests in the summer of 2018-19.