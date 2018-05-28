rediff.com

Kohli named International Cricketer of the Year

May 28, 2018 23:17 IST

India captain Virat Kohli was named as the International Cricketer of the Year at the CEAT Cricket Ratings awards in Mumbai, on Monday.

The 29-year-old cricketer had a memorable last season with the bat. His India team-mate Rohit Sharma collected the award on behalf of Kohli.

Among others award, opener Shikhar Dhawan was presented the International Batsman of the Year Award, while New Zealand pace sensation Trent Boult won International Bowler of the Year Award.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who impressed everyone with his skills in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League grabbing 21 wickets, was presented with the T20 Bowler of the Year Award.

NewZealand swashbuckling opening batsman Colin Munro won the T20 Batsman of the Year Award.

Woman cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur, who single-handedly took the team to the final of the ICC Women's World Cup with her breathtaking knock of 171 not out against Australia in the semi-final, won the Outstanding Innings of the Year Award.

Mayank Agarwal, who had a dream domestic season with the bat for Karnataka, was given the Domestic Player of the Year Award.

Eighteen-year-old Shubhman Gill, who made his mark in the Under-19 World Cup in Australia and the IPL while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders, was conferred with the Under-19 Player of the Year award.

SwashbucklingWest Indian batsman Chris Gayle was presented with the Popular Choice Award, while the Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed on former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer.

Engineer hailed Rashid Khan saying he was a great ambassador for his country Afghanistan.

"I love his attitude towards the game. He is always smiling and looks to be enjoying. Sorry you didn't enjoy much yesterday. But keep up that spirit. You're a great ambassador for your country. I think you should be the Prime Minister of Afghanistan," said Engineer.

Photographs: Ceat Tyres/Twitter

