rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Vijay ton leads Essex to victory in dream County debut

Vijay ton leads Essex to victory in dream County debut

September 13, 2018 21:51 IST

Murali Vijay scored 100 off 181 balls

IMAGE: Murali Vijay scored 100 off 181 balls. Photograph: BCCI/Files

India's Murali Vijay struck a fine century in a dream county debut, guiding Essex to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Nottinghamshire in a Specsavers County Championship Division One match at TrentBridge in Nottingham on Thursday.

 

Vijay scored exactly 100 from 181 balls and shared a second-wicket stand of 204 with Tom Westley, who finished with an unbeaten 110. Set 282 to win, the visitors reached their target just before lunch to complete a convincing win.

The Chennai-born right-hander had earlier scored a half-century in his debut innings.

Vijay's feat matched that of South African Hashim Amla, who scored 181 against Glamorgan in 2009, as the last Essex batsman to score a century on his county debut.

The 34-year-old Vijay, who struggled in the just-concluded Test series against England before being dropped from the India squad, was eventually bowled off an inside edge by Samit Patel, with 61 required for victory.

This was Essex's fifth victory of the championship this season.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Murali Vijay, Essex, Tom Westley, Samit Patel, Hashim Amla
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use