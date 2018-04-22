Turning Point: Gayle-Rahul slam KKR out of their way

April 22, 2018 09:44 IST

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab openers Chris Gayle, left, and K L Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

Universe Boss rules IPL-11.

K L Rahul is emerging as the new superstar of Indian cricket.

When Chris Gayle and Rahul get going, no target is beyond their reach.

On Saturday, KKR must have felt confident after posting 191/7 courtesy Chris Lynn's 41-ball 74.

The in-form Kings XI Punjab duo of Gayle and Rahul took command from the moment they arrived at the crease.

Rahul was the more aggressive of the duo as he hit 4 fours from the first 6 balls he faced as he raced to 25 from 8 balls.

Gayle took time to get going before he unleashed a flurry of boundaries, taking a special liking to fellow West Indian Andre Russell who he slammed for 2 sixes and a four in the fifth over.

By the time the rain came pouring over the Eden Gardens, Punjab had raced to 96 for no loss in 8.2 overs.

Following a delay of nearly an hour-and-a-half, Punjab were given 125 to get from 13 overs via the Duckworth-Lewis method, courtesy their rollicking start.

Gayle and Rahul wasted no time as they powered Punjab to an easy 9 wicket victory with 11 balls to spare.

Rahul fell towards the end after a scintillating 60 from 27 balls, at an awesome strike rate of 222.

Gayle was unbeaten on 62 from 38 balls to continue his splendid run in IPL-11.

The Kings XI duo put on 116/1 in 58 balls, a match-turning partnership in the end.