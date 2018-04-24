rediff.com

Turning Point: Early wickets hamper Delhi

April 24, 2018 09:46 IST

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Delhi Daredevils' Rishabh Pant bowled by Kings XI Punjab's Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Daredevils restricted the lethal Kings XI Punjab batting line-up to 143/8 courtesy a superb performance from their pace bowlers.

But Delhi's top order fared no better.

The turning point proved to be the first 6 overs of the powerplay in which Delhi lost 3 big wickets.

Young Prithvi Shaw got Delhi off to a flier with a quickfire 22 from 10 balls.

But Punjab fast bowler Ankit Rajpoot left Delhi reeling with the wickets of Shaw and Glenn Maxwell (12) in successive overs.

Gautam Gambhir perished to Andrew Tye for 4 to leave his team in trouble on 42/3 in the 6th over.

 

Delhi struggled to get going and it was only some late hitting by Shreyas Iyer (57 from 45 balls) that revived their hopes at the end.

Eventually, Delhi lost by 4 runs to suffer their 5th defeat in 6 games.

Harish Kotian / Rediff.com
