Turning Point: Archer's double strike on Mumbai

May 14, 2018 16:42 IST

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals's Jofra Archer celebrates after dismissing Mumbai Indians’s Rohit Sharma in Sunday’s IPL match in Mumbai. Photograph: BCCI

Fast bowler Jofra Archer had already made waves in T20 leagues around the world. Now, it looks like he is ready to conquer the biggest stage of them all -- the Indian Premier League.

Playing for Rajasthan Royals, the Barbados-born English cricketer made the difference with the ball in Sunday's crucial game against Mumbai Indians with a splendid spell of two for 16 in four overs.

Mumbai, put in to bat, were well-placed on 87 for no loss in the 11th over before Archer's double strike rocked the hosts.

Suryakumar Yadav, who made 38 from 31 balls, pulled a short ball straight into the hands of Jaydev Unadkat on the fine leg fence to give Rajasthan the breakthrough.

Archer then bagged the crucial wicket of Rohit Sharma with the next delivery. ball, The Mumbai Indians captain also perished to the same shot, for a golden duck.

Those two wickets dented Mumbai big time as they lost the momentum and kept losing wickets at regular intervals thereafter.

From 87 for no loss in the 11th over, they slipped to 131 for five in the 17th, and eventually finished on a below-par 168 for six, which was not enough to challenge Rajasthan.

Led by the in-form Jos Butter, who hit a match-winning 94 from 53 balls, the Royals won by seven wickets and kept their play-off hopes alive.