Top-10 buys at the IPL auction

January 27, 2018 18:53 IST

Indian opener K L Rahul and Manish Pandey hit jackpot with a Rs 11 crore deal with Kings XI Punjab, and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively while England all-rounder Ben Stokes also triggered a bidding war before going to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 12.50 crore at the Indian Premier League auctions, in Bengaluru, on Saturday.

Check out the top 10 buys at this year's IPL Auction:

Ben Stokes ₹12,50,00,000

IMAGE: Ben Stokes was influential member of the Rising Pune Supergiant . Photograph: BCCI.

It was another big pay day for Stokes, who was bought for Rs 14.5 crore by Rising Pune Supergiants during the last auctions, and proved to be a worthy buy with his all-round performances taking the team to the final.

KL Rahul ₹11,00,00,000

KL Rahul was most expensive Indian buy at ₹11,00,00,000. Kings XI Punjab would be delighted to have bagged him.

Manish Pandey ₹11,00,00,000

IMAGE: Manish Pandey knows he has to keep performing. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Tied with KL Rahul was Manish Pandey who went to Sunrisers Hyderabad at ₹11,00,00,000.

Chris Lynn ₹9,60,00,000

Australia’s Chris Lynn was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders at ₹9,60,00,000.

Mitchell Starc ₹9,40,00,000

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc was bought for ₹9,40,00,000 by Kolkata Knight Riders.

Glenn Maxwell ₹9,00,00,000

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell was Kings XI Punjab’s captain. Photograph: BCCI

The other big buy among the 16 marquee players was Glenn Maxwell, who was back in the Delhi Daredevils fold after five years for a record Rs 9 crore after intense bidding. DD had the last laugh when KXIP refused to use their RTM card.

Rashid Khan ₹9,00,00,000

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils were in a bidding war for Rashid and the price when up to ₹9,00,00,000 from his base price of ₹2,00,00,000.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who had a RTM card, matched the price to retain Rashid Khan.

Kedar Jadhav ₹7,80,00,000

Chennai Super Kings profited handsomely. Jadhav was eventually sold to CSK for ₹7,80,00,000.

Ravichandran Ashwin ₹7,60,00,000

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: BCCI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) got lucky getting Ravichandran Ashwin for ₹7,60,00,000.

Dinesh Karthik ₹7,40,00,000

Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in a battle for Dinesh Karthik. Finally, it was KKR who got hold of Karthik for ₹7,40,00,000.

While England’s Woakes went to Royal Challengers Bangalore at the same price of ₹7,40,00,000.