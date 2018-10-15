Throwback Monday: Virat Kohli shares a rare pic!

October 15, 2018 21:41 IST

India captain Virat Kohli has been an inspirational figure for the young budding cricketers of the current generation.

The 29-year-old’s work ethic has been lauded by all.

Kohli shared a ‘then and now’ photograph of himself on social media with a caption that read, “With focus and hard work, anything is possible. Keep working, keep believing. Have a super day everyone.”

Kohli guided India to another series win. Under his leadership, India defeated West Indies 2-0 in a two-match Test series, this was also their 10th straight series win in India.