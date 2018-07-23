rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Suspended for doping, Punjab keeper Gupta picked for Duleep Trophy

Suspended for doping, Punjab keeper Gupta picked for Duleep Trophy

July 23, 2018 20:43 IST

In a faux pas, the BCCI has named Punjab wicket-keeper batsman Abhishek Gupta in the Indian Red squad for Duleep Trophy despite the fact that he is serving a doping ban till September 14.

Abhishek Gupta. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Punjab Ranji Team

The Duleep Trophy is scheduled to take place from August 17 to September 8.

In June, Gupta was handed a retrospective eight-month suspension for an "inadvertent" doping violation. The 27-year-old's suspension started from January 15 and will end on September 14.

Gupta had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance (terbutaline), which can be commonly found in cough syrups, the BCCI had said back in June.

The selectors met in Kolkata on Monday to pick the squads for Duleep Trophy. Faiz Fazal will captain India Blue, Abhinav Mukund will lead India Red and Parthiv Patel will skipper India Green.

Gupta has played six first-class matches, six List A games and nine T20s.

 

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Gupta, Punjab Ranji Team, Duleep Trophy, BCCI, Abhinav Mukund
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use