Sundar replaces injured Jadhav for ODI series against SL

December 09, 2017 20:03 IST

Washington Sundar

IMAGE:  Washington Sundar celebrates. Photograph: BCCI

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sundar, on Saturday, replaced injured Kedar Jadhav in the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, commencing, in Dharamsala, on Sunday.

 

Jadhav has been ruled out of the series due to hamstring injury.

"Mr Jadhav suffered a left hamstring injury during training on Friday, December 9 and will undergo scans. The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor him," a BCCI release stated.

Jadhav was selected only for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Sundar has had an impressive outing at the Indian Premier League in the limited opportunities he got at Rising Pune Supergiants.

India squad for ODI series: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Washington Sundar.

