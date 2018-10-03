rediff.com

Rediff.com  » Cricket » Strauss steps down as ECB director of cricket

Strauss steps down as ECB director of cricket

October 03, 2018 17:10 IST

Andrew Strauss

IMAGE: Andrew Strauss speaks to the media during the announcement. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Former England captain Andrew Strauss has stepped down from his position as director of cricket and will take up a more flexible role with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the 41-year-old announced on Wednesday.

 

Strauss' resignation comes a few months after he stepped back from the position to support his wife Ruth in her fight against cancer.

Andy Flower, who replaced Strauss, will continue in his interim capacity until December before the ECB announces a permanent replacement for Strauss.

"After three-and-a-half incredible years with the ECB, I have taken the difficult decision to step down from my role as director of England cricket," Strauss said in a statement.

"Next year is potentially the most important the game has had in this country, with the World Cup on home soil and a home Ashes series, and we have an incredible opportunity to do something special.

"It's vital that the director of cricket can give consistent guidance and support to England Cricket through this period."

