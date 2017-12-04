Starc reckons Aus can 'have England on the ropes in the night session on Day 4'

December 04, 2017 18:29 IST

IMAGE: England's James Anderson celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Cameron Bancroft on the third day of the second Ashes cricket Test match at Adelaide Oval on Monday. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

England finally got the pink ball to swing on the third night of the second Ashes Test on Monday but it still looked too little, too late and Australia will go into day four on 53 for four with a lead of 268 runs.

Australia skipper Steve Smith elected not to enforce the follow-on after the tourists were dismissed for 227, a first-innings deficit of 215, and probably rued his decision as England attacked under the Adelaide Oval lights.

James Anderson led the way with the wickets of Cameron Bancroft (four) and Usman Khawaja (20) while Chris Woakes removed David Warner with a delivery that moved off the seam and got an edge to fly to Joe Root in the slips.

That the usually free-scoring Warner took 60 balls to eke out 14 runs was an indication of how tough the conditions were and captain could have followed vice-captain in the following over when Smith was given out lbw for a three-ball duck.

For the third time in two days, however, Anderson was denied an lbw decision by the DRS system with tracking suggesting the ball had pitched fractionally outside leg.

IMAGE: England's Jonny Bairstow walks off the ground as Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss him on Monday. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Smith only survived to make six runs, though, before he was given out lbw to Woakes and this time there was to be no reprieve from the technology.

"We've pushed Australia back tonight," Woakes said.

"Australia are obviously still ahead in the game but it was important that we bowled well, showed some character and pushed them back."

Nightwatchman Nathan Lyon survived to the end of the day and will resume with Peter Handscomb. Both were three not out.

"We know the night session is toughest to bat, as we saw tonight," Starc said.

"With a lead of 260 going into the day session, we're in the drivers' seat. There's no reason why we can't build a really big lead and then have England on the ropes in the night session."

Lyon had earlier taken 4-60 as he and the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Starc and Josh Hazlewood combined to humble England's top order and build on the 442-8 declared the hosts accumulated in their first innings.