Sri Lanka drop injured Chandimal from Asia Cup squad

September 10, 2018 21:08 IST

IMAGE: Dinesh Chandimal injured a finger during a domestic Twenty20 match and needs more time to recover. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI

Sri Lanka Test captain Dinesh Chandimal was withdrawn on Monday from the 16-member squad for the Asia Cup because of an injury during a recent domestic tournament.

The 28-year-old batsman injured a finger during a domestic Twenty20 match and needed more time to recover, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said.

Chandimal will be replaced by wicketkeeper and batsman Niroshan Dickwella at the six-nation tournament, which opens in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

Sri Lanka squad: Angelo Mathews (Captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhanajaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera and Lasith Malinga.