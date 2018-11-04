rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » South Africa thrash hapless Australia in Perth

South Africa thrash hapless Australia in Perth

November 04, 2018 15:44 IST

Aaron Finch

IMAGE: Australia’s Aaron Finch reacts. Photograph: Cricket Australia/Twitter

South Africa thrashed Australia by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in their three-match One-day International series at Perth Stadium on Sunday.

Australia made a terrible start to their bid for only a third win in their last 14 matches in the format, reduced to eight for three early on and dismissed for 152 in just over 38 overs.

 

Dale Steyn

IMAGE: South Africa’s Dale Steyn celebrates. Photograph: Cricket Australia/Twitter

The Proteas lost openers Quinton de Kock (47) and Reeza Hendricks (44) after a good start but skipper Faf du Plessis (10 not out) and David Miller (two not out) reached the victory target inside 30 overs.

Australia, who will defend the 50-overs World Cup in England next year, were desperate for a morale-boosting win after a miserable nine months for the sport Down Under since the ball-tampering scandal in the test series in South Africa.

Source:
© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use