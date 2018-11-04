South Africa thrash hapless Australia in Perth

November 04, 2018 15:44 IST

IMAGE: Australia’s Aaron Finch reacts. Photograph: Cricket Australia/Twitter

South Africa thrashed Australia by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in their three-match One-day International series at Perth Stadium on Sunday.

Australia made a terrible start to their bid for only a third win in their last 14 matches in the format, reduced to eight for three early on and dismissed for 152 in just over 38 overs.

IMAGE: South Africa’s Dale Steyn celebrates. Photograph: Cricket Australia/Twitter

The Proteas lost openers Quinton de Kock (47) and Reeza Hendricks (44) after a good start but skipper Faf du Plessis (10 not out) and David Miller (two not out) reached the victory target inside 30 overs.

Australia, who will defend the 50-overs World Cup in England next year, were desperate for a morale-boosting win after a miserable nine months for the sport Down Under since the ball-tampering scandal in the test series in South Africa.