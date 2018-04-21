Shane Warne lambasts Cricket Australia's greed

April 21, 2018 20:25 IST

'It's ridiculous that the BBL will have a lot more games next season & beyond'

IMAGE: Australia spin legend Shane Warne. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images.

Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne has lashed out at Cricket Australia's (CA) decision to extend the next summer's Big Bash League (BBL), saying that greed is the main reason behind the board's move.

Next season, the BBL will see an increase in fixture from 35 to 43 games in mid of February, with the games also to be played at four new venues.

The expanded format, where each of the eight franchises will lock horns with each other twice in the competition, is expected to offer more value to broadcasters.

Taking to his Twitter account, Warner said that a rush for cash is the main reason behind the increase in the number of BBL games, including finals, as Cricket Australia has clinched a new overall $1.2 billion broadcast rights deal.

"Australian Cricket should be an equal partnership between the players & the board, then everyone would be on the same page, sure they won't always agree - but if both parties attitude is what's best for Australian Cricket & not themselves, then Cricket & the fans would b happy," Warner tweeted.

Expressing his displeasure, Warne said that it is ridiculous that the BBL have a lot more games next season as it would dilute a wonderful product.

"Ps And hopefully greed would then be thrown out the door too ! For example - it's ridiculous that the BBL will have a lot more games next season & beyond - It's a great comp & less is more should be the attitude - not let's put more games on for $$ - diluting a wonderful product," he added.

Meanwhile. Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland had clarified that the idea behind increasing the number of matches was not to expand the tournament but to find the "right balance" to the league's climax properly.