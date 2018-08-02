Saha undergoes shoulder surgery in Manchester

August 02, 2018 00:27 IST

IMAGE: Wriddhiman Saha underwent a surgery on his shoulder in Manchester. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha on Wednesday underwent a surgery on his shoulder in Manchester under the supervision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's medical team.



"Here's wishing @Wriddhipops a speedy recovery. He underwent a laberal repair surgery in Manchester today under the supervision of BCCI Medical Team," the BCCI said, along with a Saha's photo posted on its Twitter handle.

Saha underwent the surgery after speculations that the Test wicketkeeper's problem was compounded by a 'bungled' rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy.



He was not picked for the ongoing Test series against England but the Board did not reveal the full extent of his fitness problems.



The BCCI in its defence had said that the entire course of treatment and consultation that was carried out at the NCA was performed in co-ordination with the India team management and the GM of Operations.