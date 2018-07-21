Saha to undergo shoulder surgery in Manchester: BCCI

July 21, 2018 14:46 IST

IMAGE: Saha was not picked for the upcoming Test series against England but the Board did not reveal the full extent of his fitness problems. Photograph: Hamish Blair/Getty Images

Wriddhiman Saha will undergo a surgery on his shoulder in Manchester, the BCCI confirmed on Saturday, amid speculations that the Test wicketkeeper's problem was compounded by a "bungled" rehabilitation programme at the NCA.

"Wriddhiman Saha has sustained a posterosuperior labral tear. He will undergo surgery on his shoulder in Manchester at the end of July or the 1st week of August," the board said in a statement.

"The labral repair surgery will be done by Dr. Lennard Funk in Manchester, UK. The entire course of treatment and consultation that was carried out at the NCA was performed in co-ordination with the India Team management and the GM of Operations," it added.

The BCCI said in its defence, "The entire course of treatment and consultation that was carried out at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) was performed in co-ordination with the India Team management and the GM of Operations."

The BCCI has posted a timeline on its website, explaining the nature of Saha's injury and further course of action.

The 33-year-old Bengal stumper reported to the NCA after the South Africa tour in January.

Various experts prescribed him ultrasound guided injections, which he had taken.

A BCCI official recently admitted that Saha had long recovered from a thumb fracture sustained during the IPL.

As per the BCCI timeline, an appointment was then fixed with Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, orthopaedic surgeon at Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, on July 6.

"Pardiwala opined that another steroid injection would assist Saha's recovery. He also stated that should the injury not respond to the injection, then surgery would be necessary.

"Post the injection, after observation and rehabilitation for five days, when his condition had not improved, he was declared unfit on the 13th of July and the India team management was informed of the same," the BCCI stated.