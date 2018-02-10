PHOTOS: SA batsmen hammer India to win by 5 wickets, stay alive in series

Last updated on: February 11, 2018 02:27 IST

IMAGES from the 4th OOI played between South Africa and India at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Saturday

- Scorecard

IMAGE: South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo and Heinrich Klassen celebrate their win in the 4th ODI against India at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Johannesburg on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Thanks to some lusty batting by keeper Henrich Klaasen and David Miller South Africa beat India by 5 wickets through the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Opting to bat, India put up 289 for seven in 50 overs.

Chasing a revised target of 202 in 28 over after a second lightning/rain interruption, South Africa completed the job in 25.3 overs.

In a rain-shortened match, SA needed 202 to win off 28 overs by the DLS method after the break.

Going into the break, the Proteas were 43-1 in 7.2 overs. They had just lost captain Aiden Markram for 22.

The players were called in due to threat of lightning and some rain.

IMAGE: Heinrich Klassen hits over the top for a six en route his match-winning 43 off 27 balls. Photograph: BCCI

The revised target meant, SA needed 159 more from 124 balls for victory and they did it in style.

Miller (39 off 28) and Klaasen's (43 off 27) big hitting helped the Proteas to win and stay alive in the ODI series.

India's star wrist spinners Chahal and Kuldeep were taken to the cleaners giving 117 runs off their 11.3 overs.

India lead the series 3-1.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni goes after the bowling as he scores 42 not out. Photograph: BCCI

India made 289 for 7 after Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored a quickfire 42 (not out) off 43 balls to get the hosts to a fighting total in the 4th one-dayer against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Saturday.

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan celebrates on scoring his 13th century against South Africa on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan struck his 13th ODI Test century during the 4th one-dayer against South Africa, before lightning stopped play in Johannesburg on Saturday.

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli takes a run en route his 75. Photograph: BCCI

Lightning stopped play as Dhawan played beautifully slammed a century off 99 balls in his 100th ODI game. Dhawan was batting on 107 off 102 balls when the umpires called for the covers.

IMAGE: Bhuneshwar Kumar is run-out by Chris Morris. Photograph: BCCI

Opting to bat, India were 200 for 2 in 34.2 overs as Dhawan found in a good ally in skipper Virat Kohli, who made a strokeful 75 before being dismissed by Chris Morris, caught in the covers by David Miller.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma departs after his dismissal. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma, once again disappointed with the bat, scoring just 5.

He was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada. Rohit got an inside edge, played the ball right back to the bowler, who bent, got his fingers under the ball and completed a good catch on his follow through to get the first breakthrough.