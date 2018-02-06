SA batsmen train with five spinners ahead of third ODI

February 06, 2018 21:39 IST

IMAGE: South Africa coach Ottis Gibson. Photograph: CSA/Twitter

South Africa called as many as five wrist spinners in the nets ahead of the third ODI against India, in Cape Town, on Wednesday, hoping it will help their struggling batsmen combat the combined threat of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

Leggie Chahal and chinaman Yadav have wreaked havoc in the series, picking 13 wickets in the first two matches.

Pacer Kagiso Rabada said the team's performance so far has been unacceptable.

"It’s not acceptable at all. India are a strong team. They’ve just beaten Australia (at home) comprehensively. I know they’ve been playing all their games at home, but they’ve been playing good cricket," said Rabada.

"It doesn’t help that we have been going through a few changes and not been in the best form since the Champions Trophy in one-day cricket. We are still trying to catch up at the moment," he added.

The hosts have also been set back with a host of injuries. AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock have all been ruled out of the remaining matches on this Indian tour.

India lead the six-match ODI series 2-0.