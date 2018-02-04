rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Richest cricket board offline after domain not renewed

Richest cricket board offline after domain not renewed

February 04, 2018 16:57 IST

BCCI

IMAGE:  A policeman walks past a logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. Photographs: Arko Datta/Reuters

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the richest cricket board in the world, has not been able to renew the domain of its official website www.bcci.tv in time.

 

Website registrars register.com and namejet.com have put the domain name up for public bidding, receiving seven bids so far with the highest of $ 270.

The domain was valid from 2-2-2006 to 2-2-2019. The updation date however happened to be February 3, 2018. The board's website was dysfunctional till Sunday evening and even more embarrassment as the senior national men's team was playing the second ODI against South Africa at the Centurion.

The BCCI website is an important source of live scores across age categories besides putting up key documents regarding the functioning of the board.

In September, the powerful board bagged a $ 2.55 billion for granting the Indian Premier League media rights to Star Sports. The board also gets the maximum revenues from the ICC, $ 405 million.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: The Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI, ODI, ICC, Star Sports
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use