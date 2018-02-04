rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Revealed! Ranveer's Kapil Dev biopic to release on this date

Revealed! Ranveer's Kapil Dev biopic to release on this date

February 04, 2018 20:45 IST

Ranveer Singh's '83' to release on August 30, 2019

Kapil Dev

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh will play the then captain of Team India, Kapil Dev. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Actor Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘83’, about India's 1983 Cricket World Cup win, will release in August next year.

 

The film, titled ‘83’ and to be directed by Kabir Khan, will hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.

The film will chronicle India's win under Kapil Dev's captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy.

Ranveer will be essaying Kapil Dev's role in the film, which is touted as the ‘biggest sports film’.

"'83' will be releasing on August 30th, 2019," tweeted Reliance Entertainment.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Ranveer Singh, Kapil Dev, Team India, Ranveer Singh-starrer, Kabir Khan
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use