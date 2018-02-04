Revealed! Ranveer's Kapil Dev biopic to release on this date

February 04, 2018 20:45 IST

Ranveer Singh's '83' to release on August 30, 2019

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh will play the then captain of Team India, Kapil Dev. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Actor Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘83’, about India's 1983 Cricket World Cup win, will release in August next year.

The film, titled ‘83’ and to be directed by Kabir Khan, will hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.

The film will chronicle India's win under Kapil Dev's captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy.

Ranveer will be essaying Kapil Dev's role in the film, which is touted as the ‘biggest sports film’.

"'83' will be releasing on August 30th, 2019," tweeted Reliance Entertainment.