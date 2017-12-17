Ranji semis: 13 wickets fell on Day 1

December 17, 2017 20:37 IST

IMAGE: Abhimanyu Mithun, centre, celebrates. Photograph: PTI.

Abhimanyu Mithun claimed a third five-for of the season as Vidarbha collapsed for 185 before Karnataka were left reeling at 36 for three on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy semi-final in Kolkata.

Mithun returned with brilliant figures of 16-6-45-5, his 11th five-wicket haul, and was finely aided by skipper R Vinay Kumar (2/36) as Karnataka bundled out Vidarbha under 200 in 61.4 overs.

But the eight-time Ranji champions were tottering at 36 for three in 14 overs when bad light stopped play.

Karnataka still trail Vidarbha by 149 runs with four days play still remaining.

Young Rajneesh Gurbani (2/9) put up a fine display of pace bowling under the shadow of Umesh Yadav (1/22) as 13 wickets fell on the eventful opening day on a green Eden top.

At close vice-captain Karun Nair was batting on six alongside wicketkeeper batsman CM Gautam (9).

Brief Scores:

Vidarbha: 185 all out in 61.4 overs (Aditya Sarwate 47; Abhimanyu Mithun 5/45) vs Karnataka: 36/3 in 14 overs.

Manoj, Sudeep dismissals peg Bengal back

Atrocious shot selection from skipper Manoj Tiwary and his deputy Sudeep Chatterjee saw Delhi take control of the proceedings, restricting Bengal to 269 for 7 in Pune.

On a pitch where there was good carry but no demons, Bengal batsmen batted comfortably till they committed harakiri in the final session.

Bengal were comfortably placed at 200 for 3 when a couple of innocuous deliveries from left-arm spinner Manan Sharma (2/37 in 13 overs) changed the complexion of the match.

Having added 68 for the fourth wicket, Tiwary looking set on 30, decided to give Manan the charge.

Chatterjee, who was on 83 played an even more irresponsible shot in Manan's very next over which was the 65th of the innings.

Chatterjee's 162 ball innings had 10 fours but he lost out on a golden opportunity to prove his mettle on a big stage with national selector Sarandeep Singh in attendance.

More importantly, the momentum shifted in favour of Delhi once Manoj and Chatterjee were gone.

However Navdeep Saini (2/45 in 17 overs)'s raw pace exposed Majumdar's weakness against fast bowling. An off- cutter came in a shade at good pace and Anushtup couldn't get his bat down to leave his off stump dislodged.

With Wriddhiman Saha ruled out due to viral fever and body pain, Shreevats Goswami (19 batting) was persisted with.

Brief Scores:

Bengal 269/7 in 87 overs (Sudeep Chatterjee 83, Writtick Chatterjee 47, Manan Sharma 2/37, Navdeep Saini 2/45) vs Delhi.