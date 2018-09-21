Rain washes out 2nd T20 between India and Sri Lanka women

September 21, 2018 19:16 IST

IMAGE used for representational purposes. Photograph: Twitter

The second T20 International between India women and Sri Lanka women was washed out Friday due to heavy showers in Colombo.

Electing to bowl after the start of the match was delayed by half an hour due to rain, India made vital blows before the heavens opened up again, forcing the teams off the field and eventually leading to the wash out.

India reduced Sri Lanka to 49 for three in the 7.5 overs of play that was possible.

India had won the first T20 by 13 runs on Wednesday.

The third T20 of the five-match series will be played in Colombo on Saturday.