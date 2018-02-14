rediff.com

Rabada fined and gets demerit point from ICC

February 14, 2018 16:30 IST

Kagiso Rabada celebrates as Ajinkya Rahane is run out in the 5th ODI on Tuesday

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada celebrates as Ajinkya Rahane is run out in the 5th ODI on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada has been fined after a demonstrative send off for one of his victims in Tuesday's one-day international loss to India in Port Elizabeth, the International Cricket Council said on Wednesday.

 

The fast bowler was fined 15 percent of his match fee and received one demerit point for his behaviour, when he waved at departing batsman Shikhar Darwan, pointing his way back to the change room and seeming to swear after the Indian opener was caught in the deep off Rabada's bowling.

He was charged by the match officials for using language and gestures that could have provoked an aggressive reaction from the batsman.

Rabada now has five demerit points on his disciplinary record. He was suspended last year when he reached four points and was barred from playing in the second test on the tour of England.

If he reaches the next threshold of eight points within the next two years, he will be suspended again but this time for two Tests, or one Test and two ODIs, or four ODIs and T20s, depending on which comes first.

The ICC said Rabada admitted the offence and accepted the sanction at the end of Tuesday's match, which India won by 73 runs at St George'sPark.

© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
